JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,467,500 shares of company stock worth $31,516,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.