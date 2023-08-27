Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $227,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 17.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,125,000 after buying an additional 243,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.25.

NYSE PSA opened at $276.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $350.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

