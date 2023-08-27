Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $336,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.