Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
