Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.