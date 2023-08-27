Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after purchasing an additional 760,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

