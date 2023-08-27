Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $135,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

