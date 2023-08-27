Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $135,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

