Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 179 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $98.84 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.