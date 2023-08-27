Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

