JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 14,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

