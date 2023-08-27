JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Cut by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 822,415.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 649,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.54. 269,229 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

