Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Kadant worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.57. 32,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,504. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.11.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

