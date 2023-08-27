Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,383.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

KPCPY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

See Also

