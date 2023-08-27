Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital makes up 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Victory Capital worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

VCTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 171,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,377. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.