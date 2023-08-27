Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

