Kendall Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. 4,839,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,879. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

