Kendall Capital Management Has $6.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.94% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,938 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

