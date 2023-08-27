Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ryder System by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after buying an additional 71,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,337 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

