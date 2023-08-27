Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 402,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The company has a market capitalization of $624.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

