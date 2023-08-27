Kendall Capital Management Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 397,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.89. 2,154,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

