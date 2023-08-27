Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,195 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,542. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

