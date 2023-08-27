Kendall Capital Management Sells 185 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.41. 322,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,113. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

