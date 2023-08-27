Kendall Capital Management Sells 260 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of AN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 501,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,029 shares of company stock worth $51,434,748. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
