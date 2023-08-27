Kendall Capital Management Sells 260 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 501,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,029 shares of company stock worth $51,434,748. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.