Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

MNST traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,778. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

