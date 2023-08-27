Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.45. The company had a trading volume of 398,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $216.11. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

