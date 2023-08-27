Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

