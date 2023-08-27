Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 690,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,591. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

