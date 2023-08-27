Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $79,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,643. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

