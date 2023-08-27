Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $255.53. 1,381,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $244.73. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.