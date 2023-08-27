Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 688 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,360. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

