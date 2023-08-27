Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.21 and its 200-day moving average is $376.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

