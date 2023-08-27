Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $85,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,166,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,893. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

