Kim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 2.17% of Cartica Acquisition worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 934,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 308,962 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CITE remained flat at $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

