Kim LLC Buys New Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,402,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUET remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

