Kim LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned 1.91% of CSLM Acquisition worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSLM Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

