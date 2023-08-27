Kim LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Kim LLC reduced its position in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned 1.34% of Bilander Acquisition worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 548,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWCB remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

