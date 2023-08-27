Kim LLC Purchases 155,000 Shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 1.61% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRBN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 739.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRBN stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

