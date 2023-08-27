Kim LLC Raises Position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 1,274.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Infinite Acquisition worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Infinite Acquisition by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE NFNT remained flat at $10.68 on Friday. 232,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.83.

Infinite Acquisition Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.