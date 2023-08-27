Kim LLC Takes $5.46 Million Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 523,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

