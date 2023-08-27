Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $144,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.21. 1,165,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,889. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

