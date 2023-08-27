Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,964,958. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
