King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,111,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.24% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.01. 215,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,579. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -360.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CL King raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

