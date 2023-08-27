King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 5,799,192 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,799,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,401,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.68% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 983,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

