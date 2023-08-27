King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $168.55 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.50% of Rockwell Automation worth $168,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.31. The stock had a trading volume of 663,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,262. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.85 and its 200-day moving average is $297.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.