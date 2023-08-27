King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $211.37 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $211,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. 5,291,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

