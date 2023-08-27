King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $282,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.79. The company had a trading volume of 206,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,132. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

