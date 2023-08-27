King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,515 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $112,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,663,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

