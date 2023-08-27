Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

NASDAQ KC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.37. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

