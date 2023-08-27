KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 395.0% in August

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 395.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

KIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 50,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

