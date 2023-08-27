Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $445.48 million and $3.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,775,777,573 coins and its circulating supply is 3,191,945,991 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

