KOK (KOK) Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $521,378.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,087.87 or 1.00029740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002483 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00652656 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $662,657.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.